StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.70 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.55.

TTOO stock opened at $0.39 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average is $0.52. The company has a market cap of $67.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.50. T2 Biosystems has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $1.48.

T2 Biosystems ( NASDAQ:TTOO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. T2 Biosystems had a negative net margin of 175.50% and a negative return on equity of 1,278.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 119,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in T2 Biosystems during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 267.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 272,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 198,118 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 383.8% during the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 113,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 760,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 245,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile (Get Rating)

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

