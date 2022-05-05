StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
TCF Financial has a 52 week low of $21.81 and a 52 week high of $50.13.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TCF Financial (TCF)
