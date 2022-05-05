StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSBK opened at $26.30 on Thursday. Timberland Bancorp has a 1 year low of $25.64 and a 1 year high of $30.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.61 million, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.73.

In other news, COO Jonathan Arthur Fischer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $70,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,699 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,462 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,190 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 595,412 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $17,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 279,393 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land development loans.

