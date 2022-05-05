StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
NASDAQ TSBK opened at $26.30 on Thursday. Timberland Bancorp has a 1 year low of $25.64 and a 1 year high of $30.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.61 million, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.73.
In other news, COO Jonathan Arthur Fischer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $70,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Timberland Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land development loans.
