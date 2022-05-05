StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VTVT. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of vTv Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTVT opened at $0.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average is $0.95. The company has a market cap of $53.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of -1.43. vTv Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $2.88.

vTv Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VTVT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. Research analysts predict that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTVT. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,627,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its position in vTv Therapeutics by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 177,373 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in vTv Therapeutics by 77.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 151,435 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in vTv Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in vTv Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

