StockNews.com Lowers Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) to Buy

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Methanex from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Methanex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $35.00 target price on shares of Methanex and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.92.

NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $54.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Methanex has a 1-year low of $29.61 and a 1-year high of $56.79.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Methanex had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 27.41%. Methanex’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEOH. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Methanex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Methanex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Methanex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Methanex by 404.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Methanex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

