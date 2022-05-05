StockNews.com Lowers Teradata (NYSE:TDC) to Buy

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Teradata from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Teradata from $88.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised Teradata from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Teradata from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.09.

TDC stock opened at $41.55 on Thursday. Teradata has a 1-year low of $37.35 and a 1-year high of $59.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.08.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. Teradata had a return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 19,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $961,106.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 22,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $1,106,215.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,940 shares of company stock valued at $3,041,408. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDC. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Teradata during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Teradata by 98.5% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Teradata by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Teradata by 341.4% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Teradata by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

