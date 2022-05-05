StockNews.com Upgrades Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) to Buy

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

Shares of HBNC stock opened at $18.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $795.02 million, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Horizon Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.66 and a 52-week high of $23.80.

Horizon Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 34.35%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Horizon Bancorp will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President James D. Neff sold 11,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $238,585.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBNC. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $335,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $1,545,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $706,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $432,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 16,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Bancorp (Get Rating)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers various deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.