StockNews.com Upgrades Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU) to “Hold”

Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE UUU opened at $3.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 million, a P/E ratio of -28.27 and a beta of 1.87. Universal Security Instruments has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $9.55.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.32 million for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.24%.

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

