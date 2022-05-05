StoneMor (STON) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

StoneMor (NYSE:STON – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:STON opened at $2.40 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.54. The company has a market cap of $284.01 million, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.00. StoneMor has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $3.09.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of StoneMor by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of StoneMor by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of StoneMor by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 21,043 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of StoneMor by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of StoneMor by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 113,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 18,750 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StoneMor Inc owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The Cemetery Operations segment provides cemetery property interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, and cremation niches; cemetery merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers, and memorials; and cemetery services, which include opening and closing, cremation, and cemetery merchandise installation services.

