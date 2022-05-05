Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stoneridge Inc. is an independent designer and manufacturer of highly engineered electrical and electronic components, modules and systems for the automotive, medium and heavy-duty truck, and agricultural vehicle markets. Their products interface with a vehicle’s mechanical and electrical systems to activate equipment and accessories, display and monitor vehicle performance, and control and distribute electrical power and signals. “

Get Stoneridge alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stoneridge in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of Stoneridge stock opened at $19.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Stoneridge has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $34.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.27 and a beta of 1.25.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. Stoneridge had a net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $221.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Stoneridge’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Stoneridge will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor bought 12,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $243,287.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRI. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its position in Stoneridge by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,919,793 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,371 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in Stoneridge by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,765,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,004,000 after buying an additional 584,251 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Stoneridge by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 823,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,795,000 after buying an additional 310,953 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stoneridge in the 4th quarter valued at $4,909,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Stoneridge by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,469,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,504,000 after buying an additional 241,915 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stoneridge (Get Rating)

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stoneridge (SRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.