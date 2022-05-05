Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

STRM has been the subject of several other research reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised Streamline Health Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of STRM stock opened at $1.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $72.16 million, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Streamline Health Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $2.29.

Streamline Health Solutions ( NASDAQ:STRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 21.43% and a negative net margin of 37.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 82,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Streamline Health Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

About Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

