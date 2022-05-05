Stride (LRN) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Stride (NYSE: LRN):

4/22/2022 – Stride was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/22/2022 – Stride was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Stride Inc. is a premier provider of K-12 education for students, schools and districts, including career learning services through middle and high school curriculum. For adult learners, the company delivers professional skills training in healthcare and technology, as well as staffing and talent development. Stride Inc., formerly known as K12 Inc., is based in Herndon, United States. “

4/20/2022 – Stride had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $39.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Stride had its price target raised by analysts at Barrington Research from $45.00 to $50.00.

3/31/2022 – Stride is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Stride was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Stride Inc. is a premier provider of K-12 education for students, schools and districts, including career learning services through middle and high school curriculum. For adult learners, the company delivers professional skills training in healthcare and technology, as well as staffing and talent development. Stride Inc., formerly known as K12 Inc., is based in Herndon, United States. “

Shares of NYSE:LRN opened at $38.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Stride, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.55 and a 12 month high of $41.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.17. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.37.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.18. Stride had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $421.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 47,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $1,871,337.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 227,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,884,317. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 6.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Stride by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,467,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,893,000 after purchasing an additional 22,249 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Stride by 3.1% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,620,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,971,000 after purchasing an additional 49,399 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Stride by 39.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,431,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,990,000 after purchasing an additional 407,717 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Stride by 4.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,113,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,026,000 after purchasing an additional 51,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Stride by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 972,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,424,000 after purchasing an additional 577,161 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students.

