Stryker Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 (NYSE:SYK)

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.695 per share by the medical technology company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

Stryker has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 29 consecutive years. Stryker has a dividend payout ratio of 25.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Stryker to earn $10.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.8%.

Shares of SYK opened at $245.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $260.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.22. Stryker has a 1-year low of $230.16 and a 1-year high of $281.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.01 billion, a PE ratio of 46.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYK. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.44.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

