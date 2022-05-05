Stryve Foods (SNAX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect Stryve Foods to post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Stryve Foods has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

Get Stryve Foods alerts:

Stryve Foods stock opened at $0.90 on Thursday. Stryve Foods has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $10.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.10.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SNAX shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Stryve Foods from $15.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stryve Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on Stryve Foods from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryve Foods in the third quarter worth $344,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryve Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Stryve Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryve Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Stryve Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 12.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stryve Foods (Get Rating)

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces meat sticks, chili bites, and meat crisps; and carne seca products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stryve Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryve Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.