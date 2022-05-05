Stryve Foods (SNAX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Stryve Foods has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.24). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

Get Stryve Foods alerts:

SNAX opened at $0.90 on Thursday. Stryve Foods has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day moving average is $3.10.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryve Foods by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryve Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Stryve Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryve Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. 12.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNAX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stryve Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Stryve Foods from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Stryve Foods from $15.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Stryve Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces meat sticks, chili bites, and meat crisps; and carne seca products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stryve Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryve Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.