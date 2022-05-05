Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Declares $0.68 Quarterly Dividend

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has increased its dividend by an average of 45.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock opened at $70.40 on Thursday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.38 and a 12-month high of $92.49. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.29.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. ( NYSE:RGR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $166.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.64 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 47.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, VP Randall Wheeler sold 1,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $110,419.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 24.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $371,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

RGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

