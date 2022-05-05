Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Sumco Corporation manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry. It offers monocrystalline ingots, polished wafers, annealed wafers, epitaxial wafers, junction isolated wafers, silicon-on-insulator wafers, and reclaimed polished wafers. The company operates primarily in Japan, North America, Asia and Europe. Sumco Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “
Shares of SUOPY opened at $30.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Sumco has a 12-month low of $28.62 and a 12-month high of $50.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.92.
Sumco Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sumco (SUOPY)
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
- MarketBeat Podcast: Alternative Investing Strategies Despite Market Volatility
- Limelight Networks Stock is a Speculative Turnaround Opportunity
- The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sumco (SUOPY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sumco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.