Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sumco Corporation manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry. It offers monocrystalline ingots, polished wafers, annealed wafers, epitaxial wafers, junction isolated wafers, silicon-on-insulator wafers, and reclaimed polished wafers. The company operates primarily in Japan, North America, Asia and Europe. Sumco Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of SUOPY opened at $30.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Sumco has a 12-month low of $28.62 and a 12-month high of $50.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.92.

Sumco ( OTCMKTS:SUOPY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sumco had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $802.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.82 million. Analysts anticipate that Sumco will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

