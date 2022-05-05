Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of SUMR stock opened at $11.79 on Thursday. Summer Infant has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $19.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.22. The company has a market cap of $25.53 million, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.56.

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.31 million during the quarter. Summer Infant had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 2.02%.

In other Summer Infant news, major shareholder Jason P. Macari sold 9,249 shares of Summer Infant stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $109,138.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 354,868 shares in the company, valued at $4,187,442.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Jason P. Macari purchased 7,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.80 per share, for a total transaction of $91,402.80. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 355,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,192,103.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Summer Infant, Inc, an infant and juvenile products company, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile safety and convenience products. It offers a range of juvenile products in various product categories, including gates, potty, bath, entertainers, specialty blankets, strollers, car seats, and travel systems, as well as audio and video monitors primarily under the Summer and SwaddleMe brand names.

