Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of SUMR stock opened at $11.79 on Thursday. Summer Infant has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $19.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.22. The company has a market cap of $25.53 million, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.56.
Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.31 million during the quarter. Summer Infant had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 2.02%.
Summer Infant Company Profile (Get Rating)
Summer Infant, Inc, an infant and juvenile products company, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile safety and convenience products. It offers a range of juvenile products in various product categories, including gates, potty, bath, entertainers, specialty blankets, strollers, car seats, and travel systems, as well as audio and video monitors primarily under the Summer and SwaddleMe brand names.
