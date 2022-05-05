Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SUI. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.11.

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $169.69 on Thursday. Sun Communities has a twelve month low of $160.09 and a twelve month high of $211.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.11. The company has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 54.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 14.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sun Communities will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total transaction of $2,073,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,691 shares in the company, valued at $26,804,526.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total transaction of $88,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 1,126.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 219.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

