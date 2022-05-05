Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SUI. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.11.
Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $169.69 on Thursday. Sun Communities has a twelve month low of $160.09 and a twelve month high of $211.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.11. The company has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 54.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.
In related news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total transaction of $2,073,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,691 shares in the company, valued at $26,804,526.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total transaction of $88,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 1,126.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 219.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.
Sun Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.
