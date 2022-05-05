SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:SSY opened at $1.22 on Thursday. SunLink Health Systems has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $5.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.35.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.41 million for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 27.47%.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates an 84-bed community hospital, which includes an 18-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation center.

