Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.38), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $495.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.60 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of RUN opened at $24.34 on Thursday. Sunrun has a 52-week low of $18.61 and a 52-week high of $60.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.63.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Sunrun from $86.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.33.

In other Sunrun news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 1,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $33,299.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total transaction of $29,052.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,930 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,056 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 95,544 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Sunrun by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,863 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Sunrun by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,945 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Sunrun by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,482 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 7,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun in the third quarter valued at $858,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

