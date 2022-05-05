SuperCom (SPCB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 12th.
SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million.
Shares of SPCB opened at $0.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average of $0.61. SuperCom has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.93, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.02.
SuperCom Company Profile (Get Rating)
SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. It offers MAGNA, a common platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.
