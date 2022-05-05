Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$14.41.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPB. Cormark lowered their target price on Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$13.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Superior Plus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. National Bank Financial upgraded Superior Plus from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

In other Superior Plus news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers bought 4,500 shares of Superior Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,782 shares in the company, valued at C$467,179.44.

Shares of Superior Plus stock opened at C$11.55 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.14. Superior Plus has a 12 month low of C$10.80 and a 12 month high of C$16.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.28.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.24). The company had revenue of C$824.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$681.67 million. Analysts predict that Superior Plus will post 0.6974888 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is 69.43%.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

