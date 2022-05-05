Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Surface Oncology, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline includes CD47, CD73, SRF231, SRF373, SRF617, SRF388 and SRF231 which are in clinical stage. Surface Oncology is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jonestrading reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Surface Oncology from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:SURF opened at $2.49 on Wednesday. Surface Oncology has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $9.57. The company has a quick ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.30.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.42). Surface Oncology had a negative return on equity of 56.34% and a negative net margin of 2,920.92%. The company had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Surface Oncology will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SURF. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Surface Oncology in the second quarter valued at $131,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Surface Oncology by 252.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 733,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 525,356 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Surface Oncology in the third quarter valued at $220,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Surface Oncology by 9.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Surface Oncology in the third quarter valued at $741,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Surface Oncology Company Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; GSK4381562, an antibody targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8.

