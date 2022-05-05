Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

SGRY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Surgery Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Surgery Partners currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.11.

NASDAQ SGRY opened at $56.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Surgery Partners has a 12-month low of $37.63 and a 12-month high of $69.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -45.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 2.76.

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Surgery Partners news, CFO David T. Doherty sold 2,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $112,116.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony Taparo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,220 shares of company stock worth $6,300,372 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Surgery Partners by 444.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

