Susquehanna Trims Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Target Price to $120.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.55% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on QRVO. Morgan Stanley downgraded Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Qorvo from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Qorvo from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen lowered their price target on Qorvo from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Qorvo from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.67.
QRVO opened at $119.34 on Thursday. Qorvo has a 52-week low of $108.31 and a 52-week high of $201.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.62.
In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total transaction of $113,462.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,640,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $882,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,458 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at $170,362,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at $150,636,000. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,945,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $929,855,000 after purchasing an additional 861,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,746,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $742,387,000 after purchasing an additional 809,212 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Qorvo Company Profile (Get Rating)
Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Qorvo (QRVO)
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
- MarketBeat Podcast: Alternative Investing Strategies Despite Market Volatility
- Limelight Networks Stock is a Speculative Turnaround Opportunity
- The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.