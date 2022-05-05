Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Swedish Orphan Biovitrum is a biotechnology company. It develops, manufactures and sells medications within hemophilia, autoimmune diseases, metabolic diseases and cancer supportive care. The Company’s product portfolio consists of Core Products segment which offers pharmaceuticals within Inflammation area and Genetics and metabolic therapeutic area; Partner Products segment which offers pharmaceuticals within hematology, oncology and emergency medicines, and the ReFacto Manufacturing segment. The company operates primarily in Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, United Kingdom and France. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum is based in Solna, Sweden. “

Get Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on BIOVF. Barclays boosted their price objective on Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from SEK 210 to SEK 215 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Nordea Equity Research raised Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $118.50.

BIOVF stock opened at $20.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.48. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a twelve month low of $15.13 and a twelve month high of $28.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.29.

About Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (Get Rating)

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and genetic and metabolic diseases in Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (BIOVF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.