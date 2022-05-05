Swift Networks Group Limited (ASX:SW1) Insider Brian Mangano Buys 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Swift Networks Group Limited (ASX:SW1 – Get Rating) insider Brian Mangano acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,000.00 ($14,084.51).

Brian Mangano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 10th, Brian Mangano acquired 1,000,001 shares of Swift Networks Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,000.02 ($11,971.84).

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,968.45.

Swift Networks Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides content, communications, and advertising on television screens for out-of-home environments with a focus on the mining and resources, aged care, health and wellbeing, hospitality, and other industries in Australia. It sources, curates, packages, and distributes premium and multilingual content to clients' guests through its cloud-based distribution platform.

