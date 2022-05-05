Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of EVOL stock opened at $1.23 on Thursday. Symbolic Logic has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $15.17 million, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.05.

In related news, major shareholder Karen Singer bought 26,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.77 per share, with a total value of $46,273.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 57,778 shares of company stock valued at $104,012. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Symbolic Logic by 7.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Symbolic Logic by 102.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 10,801 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Symbolic Logic in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Kokino LLC acquired a new stake in Symbolic Logic during the fourth quarter worth about $2,200,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Symbolic Logic during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Symbolic Logic, Inc, a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects.

