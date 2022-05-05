Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of EVOL stock opened at $1.23 on Thursday. Symbolic Logic has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $15.17 million, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.05.
In related news, major shareholder Karen Singer bought 26,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.77 per share, with a total value of $46,273.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 57,778 shares of company stock valued at $104,012. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.
Symbolic Logic Company Profile (Get Rating)
Symbolic Logic, Inc, a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Symbolic Logic (EVOL)
- Limelight Networks Stock is a Speculative Turnaround Opportunity
- The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended
- Camping World Confirms Support At Institutional Bottom
- What’s Next For Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX)?
- 3 Earnings Plays With Big Move Potential
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Symbolic Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbolic Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.