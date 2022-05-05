Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) vs. Tuatara Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:TCAC) Head to Head Contrast

Tuatara Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:TCAC – Get Rating) and Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Tuatara Capital Acquisition and Synchronoss Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tuatara Capital Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Synchronoss Technologies 0 1 3 0 2.75

Synchronoss Technologies has a consensus price target of $5.54, suggesting a potential upside of 310.19%. Given Synchronoss Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Synchronoss Technologies is more favorable than Tuatara Capital Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Tuatara Capital Acquisition and Synchronoss Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuatara Capital Acquisition N/A -132.90% 3.83% Synchronoss Technologies -8.13% -10.81% -1.82%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tuatara Capital Acquisition and Synchronoss Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tuatara Capital Acquisition N/A N/A $7.71 million N/A N/A Synchronoss Technologies $280.61 million 0.42 -$22.94 million ($1.20) -1.12

Tuatara Capital Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Synchronoss Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.0% of Tuatara Capital Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of Synchronoss Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.7% of Synchronoss Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Synchronoss Technologies beats Tuatara Capital Acquisition on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in cannabis industry. Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management platforms, products, and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platforms, products, and solutions include content backup, view, manage, engage, transfer, and restore solutions in operating systems and devices; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; email solutions; customer journey and workflow design, development, orchestration, and experience management solutions; and telecom network infrastructure designing, procuring, managing, and optimizing solutions. It also streamlines the activation of new services and devices. In addition, the company offers software development and customization services. It markets and sells its services through direct sales force and strategic partners. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

