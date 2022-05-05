Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) Insider Holly Van Deursen Acquires 9,000 Shares of Stock

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT – Get Rating) insider Holly Van Deursen acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 308 ($3.85) per share, for a total transaction of £27,720 ($34,628.36).

Shares of Synthomer stock opened at GBX 307 ($3.84) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 291.83 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 373.90. Synthomer plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 241.80 ($3.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 570.50 ($7.13). The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.18.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a GBX 21.30 ($0.27) dividend. This represents a yield of 7.52%. This is an increase from Synthomer’s previous dividend of $8.70. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Synthomer’s dividend payout ratio is 0.36%.

SYNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Synthomer from GBX 750 ($9.37) to GBX 575 ($7.18) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.37) price target on shares of Synthomer in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.00) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($5.75) target price on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synthomer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 548.13 ($6.85).

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers. The company offers pressure sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, saturants, release coatings, and other adhesives; water-based carboxylated styrene butadiene rubber, redispersible powder, flooring adhesive, and additives for construction applications; and impregnation binders, styrene butadiene copolymers, dispersions, polymer binders, and butadiene-based binders for textiles applications.

