Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SYPR opened at $2.32 on Thursday. Sypris Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $4.37. The stock has a market cap of $50.76 million, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average of $2.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Sypris Solutions by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 11,796 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sypris Solutions by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,010,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 70,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sypris Solutions by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 25,818 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sypris Solutions by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 11,332 shares during the period. 8.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

