Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SYRS. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.60.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SYRS opened at $1.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $65.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.48. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33.

Syros Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SYRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.02. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 75.67% and a negative net margin of 368.52%. The company had revenue of $7.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC grew its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC now owns 3,539,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,540,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,940,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 1,272,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 195,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,148,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 33,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.