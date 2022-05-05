Taboola.com (TBLA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect Taboola.com to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TBLA opened at $4.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.78. Taboola.com has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $11.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the 4th quarter worth $5,636,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 508.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 254,238 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,445,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $913,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Institutional investors own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TBLA shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taboola.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Taboola.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.