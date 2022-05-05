Taboola.com (TBLA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect Taboola.com to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ TBLA opened at $4.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.78. Taboola.com has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $11.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the 4th quarter worth $5,636,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 508.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 254,238 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,445,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $913,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Institutional investors own 46.49% of the company’s stock.
Taboola.com Company Profile (Get Rating)
Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.
