Taboola.com (TBLA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TBLA opened at $4.70 on Thursday. Taboola.com has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $11.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Taboola.com during the 4th quarter worth $5,636,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Taboola.com by 508.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 254,238 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Taboola.com by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 47,764 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Taboola.com during the 3rd quarter worth $1,445,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Taboola.com by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 129,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 50,165 shares during the last quarter. 46.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TBLA shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taboola.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

About Taboola.com (Get Rating)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.