Taboola.com (TBLA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of TBLA opened at $4.70 on Thursday. Taboola.com has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $11.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Taboola.com during the 4th quarter worth $5,636,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Taboola.com by 508.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 254,238 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Taboola.com by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 47,764 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Taboola.com during the 3rd quarter worth $1,445,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Taboola.com by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 129,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 50,165 shares during the last quarter. 46.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Taboola.com (Get Rating)
Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.
