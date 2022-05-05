Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TRHC. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $23.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.53.

NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $3.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.21. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $53.38.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare ( NASDAQ:TRHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $85.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.19 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a negative return on equity of 61.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dennis Helling acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.17 per share, with a total value of $30,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gordon Tunstall acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 17,000 shares of company stock worth $97,110 over the last three months. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 12.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter valued at $2,274,000. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise medication therapy management software, a cloud-based platform designed to aid in the identification and resolution of medication and health-related problems.

