Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) versus NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Head-To-Head Review

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) and NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tactile Systems Technology and NuVasive’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tactile Systems Technology $208.06 million 1.52 -$11.81 million ($1.26) -12.61 NuVasive $1.14 billion 2.57 -$64.09 million ($1.25) -45.06

Tactile Systems Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NuVasive. NuVasive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tactile Systems Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Tactile Systems Technology has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NuVasive has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and NuVasive, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tactile Systems Technology 0 0 3 0 3.00 NuVasive 1 4 7 0 2.50

Tactile Systems Technology currently has a consensus target price of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 113.97%. NuVasive has a consensus target price of $65.40, suggesting a potential upside of 16.12%. Given Tactile Systems Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Tactile Systems Technology is more favorable than NuVasive.

Profitability

This table compares Tactile Systems Technology and NuVasive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tactile Systems Technology -5.68% -7.31% -4.45% NuVasive -5.63% 10.65% 4.08%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.6% of Tactile Systems Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Tactile Systems Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of NuVasive shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Tactile Systems Technology (Get Rating)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc., a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation test for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About NuVasive (Get Rating)

NuVasive, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment. The company also offers cervical total disc replacement technology for cervical spinal fusion surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology, and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and Pulse platform, a software ecosystem that integrates multiple hardware technologies into a single, condensed footprint in the operating room. In addition, it provides expandable growing rod implant systems for the treatment of early-onset scoliosis; various biologics that are used to aid in the spinal fusion or bone healing process; Precice, an intramedullary implant device that utilizes the MAGEC technology to non-invasively lengthen the femur and tibia; and onsite and remote monitoring of the neurological systems of patients undergoing spinal and brain-related surgeries. The company sells its products to patients, surgeons, hospitals, and insurers through independent sales agents, directly employed sales personnel, and distributors in the United States and internationally. NuVasive, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

