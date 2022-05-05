Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of TAIT stock opened at $4.17 on Thursday. Taitron Components has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $6.60. The company has a market cap of $24.50 million, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.90.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Taitron Components by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Taitron Components in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Taitron Components in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.08% of the company’s stock.

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

