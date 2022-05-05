TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. CICC Research cut shares of TAL Education Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.29.

NYSE TAL opened at $3.89 on Wednesday. TAL Education Group has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $58.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.94 and a 200-day moving average of $3.61.

TAL Education Group ( NYSE:TAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in TAL Education Group by 249.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,652,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892,683 shares in the last quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 14.8% in the third quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 1,060,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,134,000 after buying an additional 137,000 shares in the last quarter. Tobam lifted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 6,861.0% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 341,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 336,534 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the third quarter worth approximately $7,873,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 252.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,197,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,998,000 after buying an additional 4,437,695 shares in the last quarter. 43.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

