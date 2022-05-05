Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Given a C$7.25 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$7.25 price target on Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TVE. Acumen Capital increased their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tamarack Valley Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$6.10.

TVE opened at C$5.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.73. The firm has a market cap of C$2.23 billion and a PE ratio of 4.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.44. Tamarack Valley Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$2.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.09.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.008 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.26%.

In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Director Robert Spitzer acquired 32,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.42 per share, with a total value of C$176,992.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 385,942 shares in the company, valued at C$2,089,914.52. Also, Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.00 per share, with a total value of C$250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,206,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,033,415.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

