Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Director Rebecca B. Robertson Sells 1,500 Shares

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total transaction of $145,095.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $94.43 on Thursday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.19 and a 12 month high of $155.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 410.57 and a beta of 0.66.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $175.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.21 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNDM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 64.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,806,634 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $693,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,672 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at $88,715,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after buying an additional 503,482 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 982,746 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $117,320,000 after buying an additional 367,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 139.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 580,695 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $69,323,000 after acquiring an additional 337,838 shares in the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TNDM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.18.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

