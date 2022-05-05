Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Director Rebecca B. Robertson Sells 1,500 Shares

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total transaction of $145,095.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $94.43 on Thursday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.19 and a 12 month high of $155.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 410.57 and a beta of 0.66.
Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $175.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.21 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently commented on TNDM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.18.
Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.
