Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical device company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $175.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.21 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $94.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 6.15 and a quick ratio of 5.63. Tandem Diabetes Care has a fifty-two week low of $76.19 and a fifty-two week high of $155.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.44. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 410.57 and a beta of 0.66.

TNDM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.45.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, COO David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $112,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kathleen Mcgroddy-Goetz sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $42,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,905 shares of company stock valued at $842,555. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 314.8% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 589 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,682 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

