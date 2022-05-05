Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NASDAQ TANH opened at $0.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.63. Tantech has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $15.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Tantech by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 112,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tantech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Tantech by 7,177.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 179,437 shares in the last quarter.

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Trading, and Electric Vehicle.

