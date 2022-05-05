Tanzanian Gold (NYSE:TRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tanzanian Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

TRX stock opened at $0.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.33. Tanzanian Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $0.60. The firm has a market cap of $86.94 million, a P/E ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 0.75.

Tanzanian Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.33 million during the quarter.

Tanzanian Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, financing, exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation and changed its name to Tanzanian Gold Corporation in April 2019.

