Tapestry (TPR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect Tapestry to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Tapestry has set its FY 2022 guidance at $3.600-$3.650 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $3.60-$3.65 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. Tapestry had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Tapestry to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $33.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.90. Tapestry has a twelve month low of $31.48 and a twelve month high of $49.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.78%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TPR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Tapestry from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Tapestry from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Tapestry from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Tapestry from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.93.

In other news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat bought 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $197,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 12,622 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 296,931 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $11,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,676 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,089 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

