Target Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:THRL) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.69

Target Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:THRL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of THRL stock opened at GBX 111.75 ($1.40) on Thursday. Target Healthcare REIT has a one year low of GBX 103.80 ($1.30) and a one year high of GBX 126 ($1.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.85, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 111.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 114.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £693.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Target Healthcare REIT to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 130 ($1.62) to GBX 120 ($1.50) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Target Healthcare REIT provide a range of tailored funding solutions to support operators to increase the provision of modern, purpose-built care homes across the UK.

