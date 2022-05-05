Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Major Shareholder Vivo Capital Ix, Llc Sells 41,800 Shares of Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) major shareholder Vivo Capital Ix, Llc sold 41,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $634,942.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,945,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,742,615.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Vivo Capital Ix, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 4th, Vivo Capital Ix, Llc sold 19,738 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $250,080.46.
Shares of NASDAQ TARS opened at $12.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.56 million, a PE ratio of -17.94 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.17. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $39.08.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TARS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.
