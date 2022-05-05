Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Major Shareholder Vivo Capital Ix, Llc Sells 41,800 Shares of Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) major shareholder Vivo Capital Ix, Llc sold 41,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $634,942.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,945,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,742,615.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Vivo Capital Ix, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 4th, Vivo Capital Ix, Llc sold 19,738 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $250,080.46.

Shares of NASDAQ TARS opened at $12.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.56 million, a PE ratio of -17.94 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.17. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $39.08.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TARS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 million. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.66% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TARS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

