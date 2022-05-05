Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Given New $32.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at B. Riley from $37.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.

TGLS opened at $23.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.86 and a 200 day moving average of $25.07. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.81. Tecnoglass has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $34.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Tecnoglass ( NASDAQ:TGLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 36.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tecnoglass will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 388.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass during the third quarter valued at $104,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Tecnoglass by 119.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass during the third quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tecnoglass by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 400,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. 22.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

