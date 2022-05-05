Teekay Tankers (TNK) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect Teekay Tankers to post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the quarter.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.10. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 44.69% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Teekay Tankers to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:TNK opened at $16.77 on Thursday. Teekay Tankers has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $17.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNK. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 48.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 32.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,997 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,775 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Teekay Tankers by 8.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,667 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 128.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,524 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 18,832 shares during the period. 28.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TNK has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Teekay Tankers in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teekay Tankers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore Ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

