Teekay Tankers (TNK) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect Teekay Tankers to post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the quarter.
Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.10. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 44.69% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Teekay Tankers to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE:TNK opened at $16.77 on Thursday. Teekay Tankers has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $17.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.87.
TNK has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Teekay Tankers in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teekay Tankers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.
Teekay Tankers Company Profile (Get Rating)
Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore Ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.
