Teekay (TK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 12th.
Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $100.53 million for the quarter. Teekay had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 0.80%.
NYSE TK opened at $3.44 on Thursday. Teekay has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $4.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day moving average of $3.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $347.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.33 and a beta of 0.88.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Teekay by 136.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,630 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 21,146 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Teekay by 7.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 995,297 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 70,654 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Teekay by 4.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 286,538 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 13,210 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Teekay by 33.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,189 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 18,393 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Teekay in the third quarter valued at about $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.24% of the company’s stock.
Teekay Company Profile (Get Rating)
Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services. The company provides a full suite of ship-to-ship transfer services in the oil, gas, and dry bulk industries; lightering and lightering support; consultancy; terminal management; and project development services.
