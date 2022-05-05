Teekay (TK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 12th.

Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $100.53 million for the quarter. Teekay had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 0.80%.

Get Teekay alerts:

NYSE TK opened at $3.44 on Thursday. Teekay has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $4.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day moving average of $3.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $347.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.33 and a beta of 0.88.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Teekay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Teekay by 136.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,630 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 21,146 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Teekay by 7.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 995,297 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 70,654 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Teekay by 4.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 286,538 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 13,210 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Teekay by 33.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,189 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 18,393 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Teekay in the third quarter valued at about $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.24% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services. The company provides a full suite of ship-to-ship transfer services in the oil, gas, and dry bulk industries; lightering and lightering support; consultancy; terminal management; and project development services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.